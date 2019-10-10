DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Danville High School teacher has won the best school blood drive coordinator award.
Thursday at 11 a.m. Danville High School Math Department Co-Chair Rachel Seibert was recognized for her work coordinating blood drives.
Illinois Coalition of Community Blood Center Government Affairs Director Margaret Vaughn, State Rep. Mike Marron (R-Danville), Danville Mayor Rickey Williams, and officials from Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center were all there.
Every year the Illinois Coalition of Community Blood Centers holds a statewide competition recognizing the Best Blood Drive Coordinators in various categories.
This year Seibert was selected as the winner in the Best School Category. She was nominated by Community Blood Services of Illinois, a division of Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center.
The award was presented in conjunction with the school's blood drive.