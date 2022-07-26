CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND)- A 16-year-old male from Danville has been convicted of first-degree murder and armed robbery in the shooting deaths of two Vermilion County teenagers.
Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced on Tuesday, Dustin Cooper is the first of four individuals to go on trial for the deaths of two teenagers resulting from a drug sale robbery.
A Vermilion County jury found Cooper guilty of first-degree murder and armed robbery in both the death of Wyatt Bailey, 19, of Oakwood Illinois, and Clayvonte Sloan, 16, of Danville, Illinois.
Cooper faces a sentence of between 40 years to natural life in prison, his sentencing hearing is scheduled for Sept. 15.
" I am pleased with the jury's decision and hope it brings some degree of healing to the families impacted by this senseless violence," Raoul said. " I appreciate the support of the Vermillion County States' Attorney's office and the Vermilion County Sheriff's Department in helping us hold the defendant accountable, and I look forward to counting partnerships the help us protect residents from violent crime.
According to Raoul, Cooper contacted Bailey in January of 2021 to purchase marijuana and cannabis- related products. Cooper was said to have been carrying a handgun when he arrived at Bailey's home with four other teenagers.
Officials said when the group robbed Bailey, who was also armed with a handgun, Bailey was shot in both legs and Sloan was shot in the lower abdomen. Before fleeing the scene, Cooper shot Bailey in the chest as he already lay on the ground.
A Vermilion County Sheriff's deputy responding to the shooting located and stopped Cooper's vehicle as it drove toward Danville.
Upon searching the vehicle, investigators found a bag of cannabis products and a gun stolen from Bailey. They also found an unregistered ghost gun that was also used in the shooting.
Both Bailey and Sloan died from their gunshot wounds.
The remaining defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
