DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Danville teenager was injured in a drive-by shooting early Saturday morning.
Police were called to OSF Sacred Heart ER at 2 a.m. for a 17-year-old who had been shot in the leg.
He said he was in the area of English St. and Koehn Dr. when he noticed a blue colored car drive by. He said someone inside the vehicle fired two shots at him.
The victim was able to run away and get to the hospital.
The victim's wound is not considered life threatening.
There is no suspect information currently available.
Anyone who has information is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.
