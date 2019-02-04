DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A teenager was robbed in the middle of the day by men in masks in Danville.
Officers were called to the 1100 block of Chandler St. Saturday around 12:45 p.m. for an armed robbery.
An 18-year-old victim said he was walking when two men wearing masks over their faces came up to him. One was armed with a handgun and demanded he hand over his belongings.
He was robbed of his jacket, wallet and cell phone.
The suspects took off in a white Pontiac Grand Prix.
If you have any information, call Danville police.