VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Danville teen has been sentenced to prison for participating in an aggravated battery when he was 16 and an armed robbery of a gas station just months later.
Tyjuan Watkins and two other juveniles went into a home on Kentucky St. in Danville in early August of 2018 to buy marijuana.
A resident of the home who was asleep at the time, woke up to being shot with a handgun.
Police were called. They found a .45 caliber shell casing.
Watkins and the other juveniles were developed as suspects. Police said they left their bicycles outside the home. A search warrant was obtained for one of the juvenile's homes.
Police found a .45 caliber handgun they said was used in the crime. Watkins' DNA was found on the trigger.
Watkins also got eight years in prison (to be served concurrently) for his part in a an armed robbery of a Circle K gas station in Danville in February 2019.
In that case, two men came in, one armed with a gun. They stole money and cigars from the employee.
They jumped into a van driven by Watkins and led police on a high speed chase. They ended up crashing on Lee Rd. in Danville.
They all bailed out of the van and tried to hide, but were all arrested.
Watkins was under the jurisdiction of the juvenile justice system for the August 2018 aggravated battery when he helped commit the armed robbery at the Circle K in 2019.
The State's Attorney requested the cases be transferred to adult criminal court.