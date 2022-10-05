VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) — A 16-year-old from Danville was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the shooting deaths of two Vermilion County teens.
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced that a Vermilion County jury found Dustin Cooper guilty of first-degree murder and armed robbery in the shooting deaths of Wyatt Bailey, 19, of Oakwood, and Clayvonte Sloan, 16, of Danville.
"It is my hope this sentence will provide some sense of closure to the families who will forever be impacted by this senseless act of violence," Raoul said. "I look forward to the continued partnerships with the Vermilion County Sheriff's Department and the Vermilion County State's Attorney's office in helping protect residents from violent crimes and holding those who commit them accountable."
Cooper is reported to potentially be the first of four individuals to be sentenced for the murders.
According to Raoul, Cooper contacted Bailey in January of 2021 to purchase marijuana and cannabis-related products. Cooper was said to have been carrying a handgun when he arrived at Bailey's home with four other teenagers.
Officials said when the group robbed Bailey, who was also armed with a handgun, he was shot in both legs and Sloan was shot in the lower abdomen. Before fleeing the scene, Cooper shot Bailey in the chest as he already lay on the ground.
Upon searching the vehicle, investigators said they found cannabis products and a gun stolen from Bailey. They also found an unregistered ghost gun that was used in the shooting.
"When myself and the prosecution team from the Attorney General's office met, we determined that a request of 70 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections was consistent with the facts and circumstances of the case," Vermilion County State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said. "Nevertheless, Judge Girton's thoughtful and deliberate sentence addressed all aspects of this senseless crime. No sentence will truly address the loss felt by the victims' families."
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.