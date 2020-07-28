DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Danville teenager was shot in both legs early Tuesday morning.
Police were called to the OSF emergency room around 5:20 a.m.
An 18-year-old had non-life threatening gunshot wounds to both legs.
The victim said he was walking in the area of Williams St. and Pixley St. when he heard several shots fired from an unknown direction.
The victim was able to make it home after being shot and got a ride to the hospital from a family member.
There is no suspect information at this time.
Anyone who has information is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.