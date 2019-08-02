DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Danville teenager was shot in the torso Thursday night.
Police were called around 9 p.m. to the area of Main St. and State St. for shots fired.
A 19-year-old arrived at OSF Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his torso.
The victim said he was walking in the area of Main St. and State St. when he heard gunshots and was hit.
The victim said he does not know who shot him.
His injury is considered serious, but he is expected to recover.
Anyone who has information is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250, or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.