DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — A 16-year-old is recovering after being shot in Danville after midnight on Tuesday.
According to Danville Police, officers located a 16-year-old Danville boy with a gunshot wound to his abdomen after responding to a call in the 600 block of Bowman Ave. around 12:35 a.m. The teen was transported to a hospital for treatment of his non-life threatening injury.
The victim said that he was walking in the 1300 block of English St. when he heard several gunshots and he was struck by gunfire.
The department does not currently have suspect information available and no other injuries were reported.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
