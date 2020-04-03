DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Danville hospital for veterans is only seeing patients with urgent needs during the pandemic, but officials said electronic resources will allow veterans to stay connected with doctors.
Telephone and video appointments remain available for veterans who use VA Illiana Health Care System (VAIHCS) in Danville. Most services use VA's online patient portal, My HealtheVet, to establish connections.
Veterans can receive care at home using VA Video Connect on computers, smartphones or tables. Appointments can be organized through My HealtheVet by clicking on this link.
Prescription refills, along with medication orders and shipments, can be completed with My HealtheVet or the Rx Refill mobile app. Click here to download that app.
Veterans can monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and seek assistance with reaching VAIHCS for care by using the Annie's Coronavirus Precautions protocol. It allows veterans to send automated text messages with COVID-19 information. Click here to enroll.
Finally, veterans can send secure online messages to the VA health care team, as long as they contain non-urgent questions. Register for this service at this link.
Patients should only call at this time if they have urgent needs, VAIHCS leaders said.