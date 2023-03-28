DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Today the Danville VA hosted guided tours around the campus to celebrate 125 years.
The VA is the 8th oldest VA location in America and they are proud to celebrate 125 years of service to their local veterans.
“We always like to celebrate veterans and their service and the sacrifice they have made and so have their families and VA strives to make sure that we provide the best care possible in the best facilities possible. Celebrating how long we’ve been here serving this community is really important to us.” said Public Affairs Officer, Dori Camacho Torres.
Each month will hold a special celebratory event.
“We are doing one thing every month. It could be a big event or a virtual event. Last month we had a watch party which is available on Facebook. The month before we had like a cupcake handout and so in the coming months you will see more things coming up and as the weather gets a little better, we’ll be advertising. But we will be celebrating every month.” said Torres.
If you are interested in more events or VA eligibility, contact 217-554-3000 ext. 46424 or click here.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.