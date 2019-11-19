DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Danville is waiving their two hour parking fees for the downtown area this holiday season.
The idea is to support local small businesses and encourage people to shop and eat locally for the holidays.
Two hour parking will be waived in the first two blocks of Vermilion St. and North St.
This will be honored between November 16 thru December 24, 2019.
Parking patrol will be present in the downtown area and will continue to monitor the paid permitted parking lots.
Waived two hour parking is for visitors and patrons only. All store owners and employees must continue to park in designated areas.