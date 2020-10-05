DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Danville announced Monday it will allow trick-or-treating on Halloween, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Trick-or-treating will be allowed from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.
It is up to parents and households to decide whether they will trick-or-treat and whether they will hand out candy.
"Parents and guardians must be extra vigilant this year. Some may choose to cancel their children’s participation while others will choose to allow it and do it as safely as possible. That choice and responsibility will fall on the individual parents, guardians and families. If a parent, guardian or child is not feeling well, please do not take the risk," police said.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has released the following recommendations and considerations for alternatives:
Neighborhood trick-or-treating
1) As an alternative to door-to-door trick-or-treating, anyone who would like to distribute treats should leave individually wrapped candy or treats on a table, on their front walkways, sidewalks, or any outdoor space that allows for at least 6 feet of social distance from the door. The individually wrapped candy should be spread out so each piece is not touching another. Anyone distributing candy or treats should wash their hands properly for at least 20 seconds before placing the candy on the table and when replenishing.
2) All individuals participating in trick-or-treating, including those passing out candy should maintain social distance of least 6 feet and wear proper face coverings. A costume mask, such as those worn for Halloween, is not a substitute for a face covering. If face coverings are worn under costume masks, please ensure this does not create breathing problems, and if so, discard the costume mask.
3) Only household members should trick-or-treat together, and they should maintain 6-feet social distance from other trick-or-treaters at all times. Mixed household trick-or-treaters are discouraged.
4) Alcohol-based hand sanitizer should be carried and used frequently.
5) Candy collected during trick-or-treating should not be consumed until after handwashing. As always, a parent/guardian should check all candy to make sure it is wrapped and should discard unwrapped candy.
6) And, of course, practice good dental hygiene as well.
7) Outdoor areas are preferred for trick-or-treating. Enclosed indoor areas, like apartment buildings, present greater risk of transmission. Open doors and windows as appropriate to promote increased ventilation.
The Danville Police Department suggested the following safety tips:
Costumes
-Wear a protective mask under your costume mask
-Avoid Costumes that could cause you to trip
-Make sure your footwear fits properly
-Avoid masks that unreasonably reduce your vision
-If wearing dark clothing, use reflective tape and/or carry a flashlight
-Be careful of open flames or other heat sources from decorations; many costumes can catch fire
-Remember that many pets can get scared or may not recognize children in costumes
Treats
-Wash your hands before you eat your treats
-Check it before you eat it; wait until you get home and have your parents or guardians inspect your treats
-Throw away unpackaged items or candy that the wrapper has been opened
-If something is suspiciously wrong with the treats, report it to the police
Stay Safe Rules
-Respect your neighbors and the community; use walkways and respect their property; be polite
-Travel in groups of 3-4 if not accompanied by an adult (IDPH recommends to stay with household members)
-Visit homes in your neighborhood or those that are familiar
-Have a predetermined meeting spot in case you get separated from your group
-Do not go to homes with their lights/porch lights off
-Carry a flashlight
-Use sidewalks when available; if not, walk on the side of the street
-Look both ways before crossing the street
-Do not cross between parked cars
-Do not start before 5pm and wrap it up at 8pm
DO NOT ENTER ANY HOME
The Danville Police Department also asks that residences that want to participate turn on your porch light. This will tell trick or treaters that it is OK to approach while also providing a safe walk to your door.
Wear a protective mask and do not ask anyone in if you are serving at your door. If your children are out without you, know who they are with, where they are going, and who is supervising them. Have all contact information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.