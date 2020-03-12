DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Danville woman is accused of setting her apartment building on fire.
The Danville Fire Department and Danville Police Department were called to the 1600 block of Beechwood Dr. for a fire at Green Meadows Apartment Buildings Wednesday morning around 9:15.
Investigators determined the fire was intentionally set.
Carlise Atkins, 34, was determined to be a suspect. The fire started in her apartment.
Around 12:10 p.m. Atkins was taken into custody on preliminary charges of aggravated arson.
She is awaiting her arraignment in Vermilion County Court.