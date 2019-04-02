DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Danville woman is facing multiple charges after police said she led officers on a chase.
Police were called to First Financial Bank in the 400 block of South Gilbert St. Monday morning for a report a woman was trying to cash a stolen check.
Police said they tried to talk to the woman, 33-year-old Christina Ann Newell, but she ran away.
She ran to the area of the C.N. Custom Steel Works in the unit block of 4th St where police said she stole a truck that was parked on the lot.
Police said she drove south onto Gilbert St and got onto eastbound Interstate 74 towards Indiana.
Danville Police tried to make a traffic stop, but they said Newell refused to stop and a vehicle chase started.
She went across state lines into Indiana and exited I-74, continuing into the Covington, Indiana area.
The Covington Police Department, Fountain County Sheriff’s Department and Indiana Conservation Police joined the chase, and the Danville Police Department turned the pursuit over to Indiana law enforcement at that point.
They used stop sticks to disable the tires and ended the chase by 440 South and Stringtown Road in Indiana.
After a short time, officers were able to get Newell out of the vehicle.
Police said she had a handgun on her when they stopped her.
Newell is in custody at the Fountain County Jail on multiple charges from Indiana authorities related to this incident.
When she was released from Fountain County, IN she will still face charges in Vermilion County, IL for forgery, possession of stolen property and aggravated fleeing and eluding police.