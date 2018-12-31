DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Danville police are looking for five men who put guns to a woman and forced her out of her own car.
Officers were called to the 900 block of Fairchild St. around 7:40 p.m. Friday.
Five men, two armed with handguns forced a woman out of her vehicle and drove off, going east on Fairchild St.
The vehicle was found abandoned in the 1000 block of Shasta Dr.
Several items were missing including the woman's purse and some personal belongings.
Anyone with information is asked to call Danville police.