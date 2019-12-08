DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Beating cancer once is a blessing and finding out it's back for the second time is hard. One woman is showing how she's not letting cancer defeat her.
Juvy Tiu was first diagnosed with cancer back in 2017 and earlier this year, she found out the cancer had spread. It's taken both a financial and emotional toll on her family.
One day, Juvy's daughter, Rachelle, told her co-worker what difficulties her family was going through. It was then when Leslie Sconce decided she wanted to give this family the ultimate Christmas gift.
She decided to create a benefit with Rachelle for Juvy. However, the money would not only be used towards her medical expenses but to help bring Juvy's mom who is from the Philippians to the United Stated to be reunited with her daughter.
"We started collecting money 2 months ago. I would like at least $2,000 to be raised for the air fare." said Leslie Sconce.
By having her mother here, it would help Juvy get from point A to point B while she is undergoing chemo.
"She should be coming to America around New Years and be here 6 months to be with the family," said Leslie Sconce.
Their hope is that this benefit will also remind them of how precious life is.
"This is God working. God listens to our prayers and in all the chaos he listens," said Rachelle.
Although Rachelle's mom is fighting cancer to show how strong she is, the family says she is still working everyday at the VA in Danville despite her cancer.
Additional money raised will be going towards 4 other families in need. You can send it to 15473 Elm Street in Georgetown.