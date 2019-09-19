DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Danville woman was held at gunpoint and robbed during a home invasion Wednesday night.
It happened around 9 p.m. in the 200 block of Tennessee St.
Police said a woman was in her home when two men armed with guns came in demanding money.
The victim said the men took an undisclosed amount of cash and ran.
The woman was not injured.
Anyone who has information about this crime is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.