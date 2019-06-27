DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the arm Wednesday night.
Danville police were called to Fowler St. and English St. just before 8 p.m. for a report of shots fired.
A 26-year-old woman was shot in the arm. She said she was in her vehicle when she saw a group of men start shooting in her direction.
She left and had a friend driver her to the hospital.
There is no suspect information at this time.
Anyone who has information is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.