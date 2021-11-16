DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Downtown Danville's Night of Lights Parade is back in 2021, and this time has the theme of "Hometown Holiday."
The parade's path will head north down Vermilion from Williams Street to Main Street. Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. will announce the lineup from under the historic Fischer Theatre marquee.
Cafe 13 and Fischer Theatre will serve hot cocoa and other treats.
Float winners will be selected in the categories of Mayor's Choice, Vermilion Advantage Choice, Downtown Danville Choice and Best Represents the Theme of Hometown Holiday. Winning floats will get pizza parties the week after the parade.
Coordinating organizations for this event are the City of Danville, Downtown Danville Inc., and Vermilion Advantage.
