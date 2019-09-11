URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Darden Foundation has given a grant of $5,000 to the Eastern Illinois Foodbank.
The money was given to help provide hunger-relief to eastern Illinois families.
"We are very grateful to Darden Foundation for this grant," said Jim Hires, President & CEO of Eastern Illinois Foodbank. "The funds will help us continue to serve more than 58,000 people each month who are struggling with food insecurity in eastern Illinois."
Eastern Illinois Foodbank is one of 193 food banks to receive this funding from The Darden Foundation.