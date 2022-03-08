DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Ambulance Service is short handed as they deal with the current job market crunch. WAND News sat down with DAS to find out how the agency is recruiting.
"Just like any other story, I like to help people. It all starts back when I volunteered on the fire department," Derek Miller, a paramedic for the Decatur Ambulance Service, told WAND News.
Miller has served as a paramedic for about a year and a half, responding to medical emergencies across the city of Decatur.
"You have nine good calls and that one bad call. But when you help somebody out, that one time, it's so rewarding, much more than just financially," Miller explained.
This is why Jenna Guymon is working to get new recruits to join the ambulance service.
"This place is a community, and it's really a family. I think that is a major selling point for individuals," Guymon, an HR generalist for HSHS, explained.
Guymon is also working to break down barriers that may stop someone from becoming an EMT, like the required certification and classes.
"You've done all this- we're going to partner with Richland and we'll front the cost for the education. So it's really the pipeline is really a good way for someone who has a strong interest in the medical field to really get started with us," Guymon added.
DAS is also actively recruiting, blanketing social media and job boards. HSHS has also hired community sourcers, who partner with local community colleges to find potential candidates.
"So we as a recruiter, and other managers, can get in front of those individuals and help sell our organization," Guymon added.
But Guymon said what sells the job itself is helping others every day.
"There's something unique about being able to help someone in the moment that they need it the most. And helping save a life, right there on the street, is more rewarding than anything else," Guymon said.
DAS is also now offering a $5,000 sign on bonus. Click here to apply.
