ILLINOIS (WAND) - The state is seeing record sales in marijuana during the pandemic.
Sales have totaled more than $300 million since the start of the year, with July seeing more sales than any other month, according to state figures.
Cannabis sales in July hit $61 million, which is up from $47.6 million in June and $44.3 million in May, according to the Illinois Department of Finance and Professional Regulation and New Frontier Data.
Online orders may be one of the reasons for the increase, which many dispensaries say started to keep lines down, the Chicago Tribune reported.
“We got a lot better at being able to get people in and out because of the online order reservations,” said Jonah Rapino, spokesman for NuEra, which has dispensaries in Chicago, East Peoria and Urbana and recently changed its name from NuMed.
The amount of money that customers spend at dispensaries has also jumped. The average transaction was $126 in the first three months of the year but jumped to $150 in April, May and June, according to Washington, D.C.-based New Frontier.
