DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The date for the 2018 Macon County sheriff's race has been set for early Decatur.
Court records show the trial date was set for 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 10 and the same time on Dec. 18 in Macon County. As WAND News has reported, the trial had twice been postponed.
When the trial was moved from Oct. 22 to Oct. 27, a court document related to a pre-trial hearing said the parties involved "represent they continue to work on the terms of a partial stipulation as to the disputed ballots."
The race between Tony Brown and Jim Root came down to one vote after initial results were fully tallied. Root then filed for a discovery recount in certain districts and results have been disputed since.
A manual July recount had Brown with 18,982 votes and Root with 18,964 votes. A total of 1,337 contested ballots remained, and a judge is set to rule on if they can be counted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.