MAHOMET, Ill. (WAND) - The date and time for the Freedom Fest fireworks display in Mahomet have been announced.
The event is set to take place July 2 at the Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve in Mahomet. Gates will open at 4 p.m. with fireworks scheduled for about 9:15 p.m. Admission is $2 per person and children 5 and under get in free.
Military people with identification also can get in free of charge.
From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., kayak, canoe and pedal boat rentals will be available on the peninsula.
There will be no food vendors or other entertainment provided in the 2021 version of Freedom Fest. Gusts are asked to watch the fireworks from "dispersed locations" and avoid areas where they can't practice social distancing. Officials said all current public health guidelines will be followed.
For updates, check the Champaign County Forest Preservation District website and its Facebook page.
