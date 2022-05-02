SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The daughter of one of the most popular modern day Catholic saints has announced plans to establish an international pilgrimage site and center in Springfield.
Dr. Gianna Emanuela Molla is the daughter of Italian saint, St. Gianna Beretta Molla and Pietro Molla.
She will establish the St. Gianna Beretta Molla and Pietro Molla International Center for Family and Life. It will be used for prayer, learning, study, and pilgrimages.
"I learned from my saint mom and holy dad to have deep faith and unwavering confidence in divine providence," Dr. Molla said. "The establishment of this international center is one of those times I am trusting in God to show me the way and all those who are involved the project."
Dr. Molla plans to live on the grounds once the center is open.
