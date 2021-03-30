COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A dive team assisted to help rescued someone's daughter from Lake Charleston Tuesday evening.
Lincoln Fire Protection District Chief Frederick Reynolds said dispatchers received a call at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday from a person in a kayak. She said her kayak had capsized and her daughter fell into the lake.
The Lincoln Fire Dive Team, Lincoln Fire Protection District, Charleston Fire Department and Charleston Police Department responded to the scene. Companies found someone holding on to the kayak less than 50 feet from the northeast bank. The daughter was floating alone about 218 yards deeper into the lake.
The victim was wearing a life jacket, responders said.
Charleston firefighters assisted the mother out of the lake. The Lincoln Fire Dive Team launched a dive boat and rescued the daughter from the lake.
Shore support from Charleston and Lincoln firefighters assisted with the rescue.
Both victims were assessed and treated for mild hypothermia by Charleston Fire Department paramedics. Reynolds said they both refused to be taken to the hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.