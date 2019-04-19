Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Members of Congress from Illinois are split as to what should be done next with the Mueller report.
Rep. Rodney Davis, (R) Illinois, says it is time to move on after taxpayers paid $30 million over two-years for the investigation into Russian interference with the 2016 Presidential campaign. Davis says both parties should work together on fixing trade agreements, roads & bridges and health care.
Senator Dick Durbin, (D) Illinois, says it is imperative that Special Counsel Robert Mueller testify before the House and Senate Judiciary Committees. Durbin says the American people must have full transparency to draw their own conclusions.