Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Congressman Rodney Davis, (R) Illinois, opened his mail earlier this week to discover he was the victim of fraud. In this case someone filing for unemployment insurance using Davis’ name. The claim ended up in a less than friendly exchange between Davis and Democratic Governor JB Pritzker.
When Davis contacted the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) the automated system responded it would get back to him. Davis, like others applying for unemployment during the pandemic, is still waiting for the return call.
Davis posted a video of his experience on Facebook and Twitter which resulted in a less than friendly reply from IDES. Basically, the agency pointed out that unemployment benefits expire nationally next week and Davis needed to assist in getting new funding passed. Davis in turn responded pointing to the delays for unemployment under the Pritzker administration.
“We’re waiting and we’ll figure out how long it’s going to take to get that call back,” Davis stated. “Thousands of my constituents are in the same boat.”
“The Congressman has been sniping without helping,” Pritzker told reporters. “The Congressman goes to Washington, D.C. says to everyone here that he’s helping. Then goes there, votes against the things that would be of assistance to us.”
Davis pointed out he supported a $42 million appropriation to train and recruit new staff at IDES. Davis asked where they money went.
Davis says the governors D.C. staff has reached out to his staff. But his initial call regarding the fraudulent filing had not been returned as of Friday morning.
