DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Imagine getting on an Amtrak train in Springfield and taking it south to St. Louis for a sporting event in St. Louis. Congressman Rodney Davis, (R) Illinois, says he would like to see such a service sometime in the future.
Davis tells WAND News improving rail service in central Illinois and Springfield has been a priority over the past ten-years. The city has been working on relocating rail service from 10th Street to 3rd Street in recent years at a cost of more than $300 million. The move will bring in end to blocked crossings along the 10th street corridor.
Congressman Davis says once the work is completed Amtrak can provide high speed service between Chicago and St. Louis which will also help the downtown Springfield economy. Vehicle traffic has already been improved with the replacement of at grade rail crossings with a series of new bridges and underpasses.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.