DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Illinois Congressman Rodney Davis says the recent Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) was a huge success for small businesses but more money is needed.”
“We’re fourth in the nation. Had over 45,000 loans processed at over $12.5 billion,” Davis told WAND News.
But Davis says many businesses were not able to obtain loans when the $350 billion allocated for the program quickly ran out.
“I’m hearing that businesses were in the application process and were told there was no more money to be had,” Davis stated. “You think about it, $350 billion went pretty quickly.”
The central Illinois Republican says the program needs to be refunded with an additional $250 billion.