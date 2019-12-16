CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A $1.5 million grant has been awarded to the Housing Authority of Champaign County for the youth.
YouthBuild is an education and training program that will help at-risk youth complete a high school or state-equivalent degree.
"We're going to work with kids who may not want to finish high school in a traditional setting," said Lily Walton, director of YouthBuild.
Their focus is on reaching children between the ages of 16-24.
"It will bring great opportunities for young people. Right now we are dealing with a crisis of young people shooting each other and just hanging out in the streets," said chief executive David Northern Sr.
He said he wants to curb the violence that has been ongoing in Champaign-Urbana.
"You curb it by doing good things. When kids see other kids being successful, they see (them) getting jobs at the end, they are going to want that also," said Northern.
They are hoping to partner up with other local programs to help become a mentor to the youth and even have members of the community become involved.
"We care about our kids who have been falling short," said Northern.
According to Congressman Rodney Davis, There are about 210 YouthBuild programs in the nation.
"(They are) serving over 6,000 16 to 24-year-old who need help, and there aren't too many new starts," said Davis.