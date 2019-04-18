Clinton, Ill (WAND) – As farmers waited out another soggy April day that washed out planting Congressman Rodney Davis, (R) Illinois, says he hopes Congress will soon take up approval of the USMCA trade agreement.
“There has to be a vote,” Davis told WAND News while visiting farmers in Clinton. “The shear fact that Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House has not yet called it for a vote is disappointing to me and many of our farmers.”
Davis says the trade deal, negotiated by the Trump Administration to replace NAFTA, could open the door to better deals with other nations.
“This will be a barometer of whether or not we can get some bilateral agreements with countries like China and other countries like Japan and Korea,” Davis said.