DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Congressman Rodney Davis is suggesting ways for the Illinois Department of Public Health to free up much needed personal protective equipment (PPE) for medical staff at Illinois hospitals.
Davis would like to see regulations changed so non-contagious cases of MERSA be moved out of isolation rooms. This would free up gowns, gloves and medical masks to be used for suspected and positive cases of COVID-19.
Davis also believes the same action would free up bed space in isolation rooms.