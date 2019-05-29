Springfield, Ill (WAND) – Rep. Rodney Davis, (R) Illinois, says Congress can work together in a bipartisan manner despite investigations and a stalemate between President Trump and lawmakers on infrastructure.
“We communicate. We work together. We get good bills turned into law,” Davis said while hosting Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, (D) Delaware in Springfield. “The irony is most people think of Washington as hyper-partisan. But the majority of what we do together is overwhelmingly bipartisan.”
Blunt Rochester agreed pointing to bills she has been working on with Davis.
“We are actually talking about partnering on an opioid bill that he instituted and then I have a criminal justice bill that he signed on to,” Blunt Rochester told WANDs Doug Wolfe. “Even if we don’t agree on a particular vote we can still be civil and we can still get things done for the American people.”
Davis visited Blunt Rochester’s district previously.