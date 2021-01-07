Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Congressman Rodney Davis, (R) Illinois, is denouncing the violence that broke out Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol.
“This isn’t something Americans should stand for,” Davis told WANDs Doug Wolfe in Decatur on Thursday. “It’s absolutely imperative that we as Americans stand together and decry what happened yesterday at the Capitol.”
Davis stated he could hear the demonstrators in the House chamber as they tried to get through doors along the Speakers Lobby and the front doors. Members of Congress were ushered down a flight of stairs into tunnels where they were able to work their way to other buildings in the Capitol complex. Davis said he assisted a Capitol police officer in carrying an individual undergoing cancer treatments down the stairs.
Davis says his office was not broken into and he was not hurt.
