SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis donated convalescent plasma and is encouraging others who have recovered from COVID-19 to do the same.
"The plasma donating process at Central Illinois Community Blood Center in Springfield was quick and easy," said Davis. "I encourage anyone who has recovered from COVID-19 and meets the donation criteria to consider making a convalescent plasma donation as soon as possible, because it helps our medical researchers learn more about COVID-19, while also helping to treat symptomatic individuals who are suffering from this virus."
Convalescent plasma donations contain antibodies that help fight off the COVID-19 virus and are used to treat patients currently hospitalized with a COVID-19 infection.
Potential donors must provide documentation of a laboratory-confirmed positive test for COVID-19 and be cleared of all symptoms to be eligible to donate.
Davis tested positive for COVID-19 back at the beginning of August and has since fully recovered.
"Central Illinois Community Blood Center is encouraging those who have recovered from COVID-19 to reach out to the center to schedule a convalescent plasma donation," said Jim Watts, manager of donor relations for the Central Illinois Community Blood Center.
Individual donors and care providers may refer themselves or their patients via the referral form available at www.bloodcenter.org or by calling (833) 610-1025. For additional information, potential donors or physicians may send inquiries to patientservices@mvrbc.org.
