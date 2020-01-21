DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Meals on Wheels is an organization that makes sure thousands of senior citizens do not go hungry every year, and U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) wants to expand Meals on Wheels services.
"Meals on Wheels, you can't get a more successful program curing hung(er) with seniors," Davis says.
According to Davis, he wants to work on not only getting meals to the older generations, but to youth in under-served communities.
"Why not pair up those same volunteers that are taking those meals to seniors, in some of those same rural communities, and have them take a couple extra meals to kids," Davis said.
That's why Davis has come up with a bill that will deliver healthy meals to children in rural areas over the summer months.
"Hungry kids can't learn," Davis said. "That's why we have the school breakfast program and the school lunch program for kids that can't afford lunches."
Davis said many children rely on school-provided meals during the school year, but when summer hits, they may not know where their next meal is coming from.
"In the summer months, those programs aren't operating," Davis said. "I kept thinking, what's going to happen to a kid in Harristown? What's going to happen to a kid in an even smaller community, like Boody or Blue Mound? Where are they going to go to get food?"
According to Davis, this bill is about feeding everybody. That is his goal.
"If we already have the resources, if we already have the volunteers, the cars, the facilities, why reinvent that," Davis said.
This bill would establish a three-year pilot program. The pilot would be for $5 million each year for the next three years.