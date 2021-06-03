Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Congressman Rodney Davis, (R) Illinois, tells WAND News he is no longer optimistic a bipartisan deal can be worked out on an infrastructure bill.
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, (R) West Virginia, met with President Biden Wednesday to explain Republican demands for a bill. But Davis feels the meeting did not go well and it will be a strictly partisan bill when it comes up for a vote.
“I was very optimistic up until yesterday,” Davis said. “She went with a very good package that Republicans were willing to spend more historically than they have ever been willing to spend before. But I’m finding out that President Biden summarily dismissed it.”
Davis feels President Biden is under pressure from Democratic Congressional leadership not to accept the GOP plan.
