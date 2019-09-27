Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Republican Illinois Congressman Rodney Davis tells WAND News people in his district are worried as to whether the US-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade agreement passes in the near future.
“The farmers and manufacturers in my district they’re worried about whether or not the USMCA is going to pass this year,” David said in an interview from Washington.
Davis points to the current impeachment inquiry as preventing action on a number of bills including the USMCA. Davis says the USMCA is needed to help farmers as the trade war with China continues.
“Every day we don’t have the USMCA put on the floor of the House is another day that Democrats in Washington are holding our farmers and our manufacturers hostage and giving China leverage over the United States in any bilateral negotiations,” Davis explained.
Trade between the U.S. and China is down nearly 14 percent in the first nine months of 2019.
(WAND News Director Morgan Schaab contributed to this story.)