Taylorville, Ill (WAND) – With Congress swearing in new members this coming week Congressman Rodney Davis, (R) Illinois, is wrapping up his ten-year career representing Illinois’ 13th Congressional District.
“I came to Washington promising to be a bipartisan member of Congress,” Davis told WAND News at his Taylorville home. “I leave as the 14th most bipartisan member of the house on both sides.”
Among his accomplishments Davis points to his work to get two farm bills passed, provide a way for student debt to be reduced under the Cares Act and bringing much needed infrastructure projects back to his district.
The House still has to elect new leadership. Davis believes Representative Keven McCarthy, (R) California, will be elected as the new House Speaker replacing Democrat Nancy Pelosi.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.