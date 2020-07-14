DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man accused of contributing to the death of a 2-year-old little girl is on trial. Day two of the jury trial started Wednesday at 9:15 a.m.
--WARNING: Trial coverage contains graphic details --
The girl's mother, Twanka Davis, is serving a 20 year sentence in Logan Correctional Center after pleading guilty to the murder.
>>WATCH LIVE:
>>PART 3:
>>PART TWO:
>>WATCH PART 1:
Davis's live-in boyfriend, Anthony Myers, who was not Ta'naja's biological father, is on trial for the child's death.
Ta'naja was found February 11, 2019, unresponsive, filthy, and with a body temperature too low to measure.
Emergency workers responded to the 1800 block of East North St. and found the toddler wrapped in a soiled blanket, smelling of urine.
An autopsy showed physical neglect, malnourishment, dehydration, and cold exposure. She weighed 21 pounds.
--DAY 1 OPENING ARGUMENTS AND TESTIMONY--
During opening arguments, the prosecutor said three teaspoons of noodles were found in Ta'naja Barnes stomach during the autopsy. The coroner said she had been starving for weeks before her death, suffering from malnourishment, and severe painful constipation. Her kidneys were shutting down.
But that was not her main cause of death. Prosecutors said the toddler froze to death. Her primary cause of death was cold exposure and hypothermia.
The temperature inside the home was 45 degrees. Davis told police the furnace worked, but she did not always run it.
The child previously had a heater in her room, but Davis said she moved it to her room, because the heater she had broke.
Ta'naja was only wearing a skort (shorts/skirt) and no other clothing, despite the cold when she was rushed to the hospital by emergency crews.
Police found rotten garbage, a strong smell of urine, a rodent and insect infestation, and no working plumbing in the home.
Ta'naja's room had only a toddler bed with no sheets or blankets, empty bottles, and debris that had been chewed by rodents.
There was nowhere for the child to go to the bathroom. Toddler-sized feces were found on the floor.
Davis said she did give the child food, but did not control whether she ate it.
Davis pleaded guilty to Ta'naja's murder and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
>>Twanka Davis to serve sentence in Logan Correctional Center
Another child in the home that was Myers' biological child was well fed and healthy, prosecutors said. Of Ta'naja, they said, "It was a choice to treat her differently."
The defense asked the jury to "listen to all of the evidence." He addressed the space heaters, saying, "Neither of those space heaters worked. One of them might work if they threw it on the floor several times."
He said of Ta'naja's mother, Davis, and his client, Myers, "Neither of them said, 'Ta'naja, we want you to die."
The defense said there was a division of labor between Davis and Myers when it came to caring for Ta'naja. He said it was expected Myers would work and bring in the income he could while Davis cared for the children.
He added, "While he might be morally responsible, he is not legally responsible for the death of Ta'naja Barnes."
A 911 call Myers and Davis made to report Ta'naja wasn't responsive was played around 9:45 a.m. in court.
On the call, Davis said she came into Ta'naja's room and found her unresponsive on the floor. Myers said, "Our daughter isn't breathing." A dispatcher gives them instructions to try and tend to her and check her breathing. Davis said Ta'naja is still breathing, but she is struggling to get vomit and food out of her mouth.
"This is scary," Myers tells the dispatcher. The dispatcher gives him directions to perform mouth-to-mouth, which he can be heard relaying to Davis.
Myers tells the dispatcher he thinks Ta'naja choked on her food, because she "was fine when we went to bed last night."
The paramedics arrive shortly after and the 911 call ends.
An officer who arrived at the scene testified and said Ta'naja's eyes were open, but "glazed over." She was rushed to the hospital, but he said "She was gone."
The officer testified that any time he would ask Davis a question, Myers would answer instead. He said Davis seemed indifferent to her daughter's condition, showing only slight concern. He said there were no tears.
The defense asked the officer only one questions. "Isn't it true people have different reactions based on their different backgrounds?" The officer said, "Yes."
The next witness to be called was a paramedic with Decatur Ambulance, Geoff Duncan, who responded to the house. He has worked as a paramedic for 30 years.
Duncan said there was a lot of yelling going on between Myers and Davis when he arrived. He said Ta'naja was cold to the touch and her coloring was gray and blue.
He said the child was dead in the ambulance as they were transporting her, but they continued CPR. She was officially declared dead when they reached the hospital.
Another responding paramedic, James Peasley, was called to testify. He was the driver of the ambulance. He said Ta'naja was wrapped in a urine-soaked blanket. He did not touch the blanket to see whether it was wet or whether the urine was old and dry.
A nurse who attended to Ta'naja after she arrived at the hospital said the child's body temperature was so low, she could not record it. Any temperature under 80 degrees does not show on the thermometer. She said the child was very cold and had bruising on her arms and legs.
She said debris was stuck to the child, and she smelled strongly of urine and feces.
The nurse said there was no heart rate or pulse. They continued CPR, but she was pronounced dead.
A DPD officer who responded to the hospital said Ta'naja smelled like urine and feces and had only one garmet on that was partially attached to her. He said it had been partly cut off by responding emergency personnel.
That clothing item was shown to the officer in court to identify and entered into evidence.
Photographs of Ta'naja in the hospital were shown in the courtroom to jurors. WAND-TV is not showing these photos due to their graphic nature.
The officer said there was dried blood inside and around the outside of Ta'naja's mouth. He also confirmed she had debris and feces stuck to different parts of her body and bruises on her arms and legs.
The court went into a ten minute recess around 10:30 a.m.
The next witness to be called was Mary Eaton, the Macon County recorder. She confirmed the home Ta'naja was found in belonged to Anthony Myers and Twanka Davis.
After her testimony, Ta'naja's biological father, Dartavius Barnes, was called to the witness stand. He said he wad involved in a previous DCFS case when Twanka Davis was being investigated. He said he did not agree with the case being closed.
He said his daughter appeared to be in good health the last time he saw her.
He said he and Ta'naja's mother were in a relationship and lived together in Springfield when she was born. He said when they lived together, she was a good mom. He said she was fed and well-clothed.
Barnes said Davis did struggle with depression at times, but that was before Ta'naja was born.
When Barnes and Davis broke up, he said she went to live with her mother and Anthony Myers.
He said the first time he met Myers, he did not get along with him. He said Myers and Davis moved to Decatur.
Barnes said he fought to get more visits with his daughter and was awarded more visitation time.
He requested police be present when he pick Ta'naja up for a visit. He said he and Myers got into a verbal argument when he tried to pick her up.
When he got the child back to Springfield, he said he noticed marks on her body. DCFS got involved. Barnes was awarded custody for a period of time. Ta'naja also went to foster care for a period.
In August of 2018, Ta'naja was returned to Davis' home in Decatur.
Barnes said he continued to make complaints to DCFS after she was returned to Davis, reporting the child had injuries and wounds to her body.
The DCFS case was closed in October 2018, but a family court case in Sangamon County was still open.
Barnes said Myers and Barnes did not allow him to see his daughter between October and the day she died on February 11, 2019.
The defense questioned Barnes about DCFS removing his daughter from his care and putting her into foster care.
He had been ordered to complete an anger management class and pass a drug test.
The defense said reports show Barnes did not complete the class and showed no effort to improve. Barnes said he did not complete the services he was asked to do. He admitted to using marijuana and said that was "used against" him to take Ta'naja away.
The defense also questioned whether Ta'naja sustained the bruises while she was in Barnes' care.
The next witness was an officer with DPD, Brandon Rolfs, a patrol sergeant. He was called to help preserve the peace when Barnes came to pick Ta'naja up for a visit from Myers and Davis' home.
The officer said Barnes, a male friend, and a pregnant white woman pulled up in a vehicle. He said Barnes was belligerent and angry and demanded the officer "storm into the home" and bring his daughter out to him.
The officer said he looked over documents allowing Barnes to have visitation with his daughter. It had just been issued the previous day, but it was active and valid. He was granted every other weekend with Ta'naja.
Rolfs said he asked Barnes if Myers and Davis were aware he was coming to pick Ta'naja up for a visit. He told Barnes to sit in his vehicle while he went to the door and knocked "for quite a while" before anyone answered.
They said Anthony Myers came out from a back door and came around front to talk to them. After a couple of minutes, Davis opened the front door, holding Ta'naja on her hip.
Rolfs said Myers started yelling that Barnes needed to move his car from the front of his house.
Rolfs told Myers was upset and very vocal when they told him why they were there. Myers told them he did not believe the court order was real. Rolfs told him it was real and valid, showing him on his computer.
He said Myers and Davis were angry, saying Barnes went behind their back to get the order, and they had not been notified.
Rolfs told them Davis could be arrested if she did not comply with the order. Davis looked worried, he said. But he said Myers told them they were not worried about Davis "catching a case," because they had money to hire a lawyer and fight it.
Rolfs said Davis got quiet and said, "It wasn't fair." He said Myers called Barnes several names, causing Barnes to jump out of his vehicle and start screaming back at him. Officers were able to separate the two after a while.
Davis was still standing in the doorway. Ta'naja was sitting on the ground behind Davis. Rolfs said Ta'naja was "very attentive, watching everyone, watching it all unfold."
Rolfs said Myers called Barnes a "deadbeat" and said he cared about Ta'naja like his own daughter, and he was the one who provides for her.
Officer Rolfs said Davis agreed to the visitation, but Myers initially did not, arguing that she should not give in. Rolfs said Davis did not bring out a diaper bag with supplies for Ta'naja until Myers relented.
Rolfs said he carried Ta'naja to the car where her father was waiting. He said, "She latched onto me." He said she did not cry. Neither Myers nor Davis said goodbye to the child. "They didn't give any hugs or anything like that or seem emotional." Rolfs said Myers and Davis still just seemed angry from the fight.
Rolfs said he noticed a very small bruise on Ta'naja as he was helping buckle her into her car seat. He said Barnes asked him to document the bruise, because he did not want to get blamed for it later.
Barnes left without the diaper bag that Davis had prepared, saying he already had better stuff for her.
Rolfs said the entire preserving the peace call lasted 1 hour and 36 minutes, the longest he's ever responded to.
The defense asked if there was a physical altercation between Myers and Barnes during the exchange. He said no. He also said Myers told him the bruise on Ta'naja came when she fell off a toy car.
The next witness was a detective with the Decatur Police Department. He responded to Myers and Davis' home on February 11, 2019. He was called out to process a potential crime scene after Ta'naja had been removed from the home and declared dead.
He said the home was cold and had a very strong stench of ammonia. He said the water main was shut off in the house. The thermostat read 48 degrees, but it was actually 45 degrees.
Court recessed for lunch Tuesday just before noon. They came back in session around 1:30 p.m.
Dr. Denton took the stand to describe the condition of Ta'naja's body. He does medical examinations for Macon County. Dr. Denton confirmed she died from hypothermia. He said she was malnourished and had severe constipation that would have been painful.
He also said she was severely dehydrated. He said the dehydration was "chronic and ongoing."
He did not find any congenital diseases or natural illnesses. He said she would have been a healthy child if not for the neglect.
Dr. Denton said Ta'naja's body would have slowly been shutting down.
She had cold exposure ulcers. Her body temperature was recorded at 32 degrees.
A Department of Children and Family Services agent took the stand around 2:45 p.m. She went over contact notes documenting interactions with Anthony Myers, Twanka Davis, and Ta'naja Barnes.
She said it was noted that in the home, "there was a tick crawling on the floor along with brown roaches." A rash was recorded as being on Ta'naja's arm.
There was trash and dog feces throughout the downstairs.
Eric Havens of the Decatur Police Department spent time at the stand. He was shown pictures of the home of Davis and Barnes.
He described the state of the home as "disgusting", with dog feces on the ground, along with food wrappers and other types of debris.
Ta'naja's foster mother later took the stand and described what it was like taking care of her. She said Ta'naja was clingy when she first arrived and wanted someone holding her all the time.
Once Ta'naja became used to her, they started playing and interacting. Ta'naja liked jumping on the trampoline and playing on the slide. She had a tricycle and loved to carry her doll.
Ta'naja was not potty trained, the foster mother said, and could only say a few things. She typically did not want to talk.
The foster mother said Ta'naja had good eating habits. Sometimes, she had to stop giving the child food because she we would eat too much.
She said Ta'naja was sent home with three bags of clothes, toys and a sippy cup.
--DAY 2 TESTIMONY--
Day 2 of the trial began with a case assistant with Webster Cantrell testifying. She went over case notes from previous DCFS visits to the home.
She said Myers referred to himself as Ta'naja's parent during supervised visits they had while Ta'naja and Anthony Myers biological son were in foster care.
She said Myers was "very authoritative." She added that Davis would "just sit in the corner" and appeared "meek," during the visits.
During one visit, she mentioned how it was close to Ta'naja's birthday. She said Davis and Myers brought her a new outfit and toy. She also said Davis brought a sandwich along for Ta'naja to eat.
The defense questioned whether Ta'naja seemed scared during the visits. The case assistant said she did not.
He asked about the personal interaction between Ta'naja and Myers. She said they got along. She said Myers' disciplining of Ta'naja during the visits (such as when she hit her brother on the head with her new birthday toy) was not inappropriate.
Cynthia Curry with Webster Cantrell testified next. She was a Nurturing and Parenting Instructor. She provides training and instruction for families and parents.
Curry said Myers and Davis underwent parenting classes together. People are given a pre-test before they start and a post-test after the class.
She said Davis failed the pre-test, but passed the post-test after attending the classes.
She said Myers passed his pre-test and would not have been required to continue on with the class. However, she said he continued attending to "support Davis." He scored a 96 percent on the post-test.
Curry said Myers was engaging and active in the class, volunteering answers. She said Davis participated, but was not very active and was quiet.
During the class, parents were taught about attending to children's basic needs including food and shelter, proper discipline, and healthy family behaviors.
On one of Myers' tests, Curry said he noted the children "being hungry" as one of his main points of stress.
Curry said Myers described the class as good and said, "I've learned a lot of things."
--THIS STORY IS BEING UPDATED IN REAL TIME. REFRESH FOR MORE--
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.