MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A woman is accused of shaking a 6-month-old baby boy who was in her care, police said.
Officers said police responded on Jan. 23 to Sarah Bush Lincoln Medical Center, where a child had possibly been shaken. The child had a brain bleed, but no other signs of trauma suggesting he might have been dropped. Police said he had nausea, was lethargic and had other injuries indicative of being shaken.
A police investigation led to interviews with Mattoon day care provider Carmen M. Petak, 49, along with the child's parents and family members. On Feb. 4, authorities said Petak admitted in a second interview to causing the trauma that led to the child's brain bleed.
Police released her from custody as a state's attorney's review was pending, but a warrant was issued for her arrest on Feb. 7. Petak turned herself in.
The suspect is charged with aggravated battery, which is a Class X felony charge in her case.
She posted $2,500 bond and is out of custody. She is required to appear in court on Feb. 20 for a preliminary hearing.