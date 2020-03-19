DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Despite a statewide shutdown of schools, day cares across Illinois are not being required to do the same. The state of Illinois believes keeping them open is critical.
“As long as parents are working, we want families to have access to a safe place for their children to receive care,” the state department of Children and Family Services said in a Q&A provided on its website.
Daycare owners in Decatur agree, and many are staying open.
"We're going to try and weather the storm,” Sheri Brown, owner of Kids Castle Learning Center said. "We're encouraging just the working parents to bring in their kids to keep our numbers a little lower."
Brown said the services offered by day cares are essential right now, and because they are not closing, they are taking extra steps to protect the health of children.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has only published more general guidelines, recommending the same procedures for daycare centers as high schools.
“Making sure children are washing their hands when they come in and washing their hands throughout the day and using hand sanitizer,” Brown said.
Brown said starting Friday, kids at her three centers will have their temperatures taken before being allowed in.
"Extra cleaning. Deep cleaning everything,” Brown said. “Every toy. Every shelf. Really cleaning the walls and the floors."
Daycare centers are also crucial to the U.S. economy. A 2019 study found that the total economic impact is more than $99 billion a year.
The state of Illinois told daycare owners that it will pay them if they close or suffer from low attendance, but the decision is up to each daycare owner.