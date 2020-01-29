SANIBEL, Fla. (WAND) - A Florida daycare worker has been fired for writing a note on a child’s stomach for the mother.
Heather Chisum posted on Facebook after she discovered the worker wrote a note on her son’s stomach.
"Everyday when I pick Fin and Milo up from daycare they put a daily report paper in Milos lunch box. It says what mood he was in for the day, what times they changed his diapers, and if he needs diapers or wipes," she wrote.
The mom said she failed to read the notes, so she didn’t realize her 1-year-old son was low on diapers. Chisum said the worker wrote the note on her son’s stomach without confronting her in person about the diapers.
She tried to wipe off the note with baby wipes, but it wouldn’t come off. She told WBBH this was not the first time it happened. She didn’t report the first incident in which happened in November.
The worker has been placed on permanent leave according to WBBH.