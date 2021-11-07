Sunday marked the end of daylight saving time in a many parts of the United States, with many of us getting an extra hour of sleep back as clocks rolled back to standard time.
In the United States, daylight saving time lasts for a total of 34 weeks. It runs from early-to-mid March to the start of November.
So when will we have to adjust those clocks again?
Next year, daylight saving time will start on March 13, more than a week before the official start of spring. Daylight saving time will end on Nov. 6, 2022.
Under the conditions of the Energy Policy Act of 2005, daylight saving time starts on the second Sunday in March and ends on the first Sunday in November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.