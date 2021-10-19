DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - On Tuesday, family, friends and community members gathered at Spring Hill Cemetery in Danville to lay 25-year-old Jelani "JJ" Day to rest.
Day's family continues to search for answers surrounding his death. The 25-year-old's body was found along the Illinois River on Sept. 4, but it took authorities more than 20 days to identify him. The family asked Chicago's Rainbow PUSH Coalition and Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. to attend the funeral, as well as help with the push to get answers.
"I am asking. I am begging. I am pleading for the state, the attorney general to do what he needs to do to make sure we get the FBI involved," said Carmen Bolden Day, Jelani's mother.
The Rainbow PUSH Coalition is an international human and civil rights organization founded by Rev. Jackson Sr. The organization, along with local church leaders, voiced their concern about the investigation into Day's death. Jonathon Jackson, national spokesperson for Rainbow PUSH Coalition, said the family deserves better.
"We are asking very specifically for the governor and attorney general to use the full resources of the state government to speed this up and bring forth justice," Jackson said.
Rev. Jackson Sr. demanded justice on Tuesday. He called Day's death an "Emmit Till-type crime." Emmit Till was a Black 14-year-old from Chicago who was abducted and killed in 1955 while visiting family in Mississippi.
Members of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition mentioned the recent attention of Gabby Petito and the amount of resources invested into her disappearance and death. Bishop Travis L. Grant II, Rainbow PUSH Coalition national field director, called on the FBI to get involved in Day's case.
"There are thousands of cases that the FBI is investigating right now that are just like this case, with Black and brown victims with local municipalities did not follow through, did not follow protocol and did not follow processes," Grant said.
The Rainbow PUSH Coalition announced they will head to Peru on Tuesday, Oct. 27 to ask people for assistance with the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.