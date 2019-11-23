(WAND) - Don't worry, it looks like the long-running soap opera on NBC has been renewed for another season.
An executive with Corday Productions, which makes "Days," told the cast on Thursday that the renewal is happening, Entertainment Weekly reported.
A source told Variety the deal for the new season is not done yet but indications are that it will be closed soon. USA Today says it also confirmed that the show is expected to return for another season.
NBC has declined to comment.
There was a report last week that the show had been put on hiatus, and the cast was released from their contracts.
The report put fear in to fans that the 50-year old TV series could be coming to a close.
Chandler Massey, who plays Will Horton, went on Twitter to clear up the situation.
"We’re not being cancelled. We are pausing production because we are so far ahead of schedule (and it saves us $). Days will still air during the entire hiatus, so you won’t miss anything!"