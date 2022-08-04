(WAND)- NBC announces "Days Of Our Lives" will no longer be aired on their network, and instead will now be available exclusively on its streaming service Peacock.
Starting Sept. 12. viewers will be able to find old and new episodes through Peacock, which is free for Xfinity customers or available for a $4.99 per month subscription.
"The historic move to Peacock creates the ultimate destination for daytime fans to access the library, new episodes and Peacock Original 'Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem' in one place," NBC said in a release.
NBC said in place of "Days Of Our Lives," they will now be broadcasting "NBC News Daily" in the soap opera's time slot.
"NBC News Daily will have signature world-class reporting with award winning journalists including, Kate Snow, Morgan Radford, Vicky Nguyen and Aaron Gilcrest," a release said.
“This programming shift benefits both Peacock and NBC and is reflective of our broader strategy to utilize our portfolio to maximize reach and strengthen engagement with viewers,” said Mark Lazarus, Chairman, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “With a large percentage of the ‘Days of Our Lives’ audience already watching digitally, this move enables us to build the show’s loyal fanbase on streaming while simultaneously bolstering the network daytime offering with an urgent, live programming opportunity for partners and consumers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.