SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- August is Black Business Month! The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity is leading the initiative here in Illinois.
Their goal is to help support black-owned businesses here in the state. They will be highlighting these businesses and entrepreneurs on social media.
The Department is working with the Office of Minority Economic Empowerment to encourage Illinoisans to shop or dine at black-owned businesses.
"There are families leading these businesses, there's great people leading these businesses," said Matt Simpson, African American Business Development Manager at the Illinois Office of Minority Economic Empowerment. "So when you spend a little time, spend a little energy, and spend some money with a black business you are supporting your neighbor, supporting your neighborhood, and making your community stronger. "
Corey Lott, owner of Lott's of Style Barbershop, said these kinds of initiatives have a ripple effect.
"This is the community where I grew up at, so its great to work at the community you grew up and actually know people," said Lott. "Its great to know the younger people that are coming up after you and help groom them."
Jerome Taylor co-owns MJ's Chicken and Fish Express with his wife. He says these events help him advertise his business.
"It is pretty much up to us to pay for and promote our own businesses," said Taylor. " I definitely think Black Business Month and Black Business Week particularly in Springfield are helpful. It draws much needed attention to businesses that don’t have huge advertising budgets and it kind of lets everybody know what the business does and what's it all about."
